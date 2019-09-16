Posted: Sep 16, 2019 7:04 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 7:04 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a construction management contract with Manhattan Construction Company for the Vocational Agriculture Building and Custer Field Press Box Replacement Projects and approve a corresponding purchase order for $10,210 to pay pre-development fees.

The plan is to have the projects completed by August 1, 2020.

The money for the projects comes as a result to the recent passage of the school bond special election last month.

One of the discussion topics pertained to the Strategic Plan 2023 which involves five major areas of discussion for improvement including: Teaching and Learning; School Culture; Community Partnerships; Human Resources; and Business and Operations.

The board then convened to executive session for the purpose of discussing the appraisal of real property, i.e. the Will Rogers property as authorized by 25 O.S. Section 307 (B) 3; Proposed executive session for discussing the employment evaluation and related goals of Charles R. McCauley, Superintendent, an individual salaried employee where the disclosure of the information would violate confidentiality requirements of state and/or federal law, as authorized by 25 O.S. Section 307(B)(1) & (7) before adjourning.