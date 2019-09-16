Posted: Sep 16, 2019 8:45 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 8:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Action was taken on the Fiscal Year 2020 REAP Grant for the City of Dewey at the Dewey City Council meeting Monday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease said the City got their application for the 2021 REAP cycle. He said they can apply for up to $50,000 and that they could get approved for the grant if they sought to retrieve the funding spent to replace the UV System at the water plant.

$65,673 was spent by the City of Dewey in May to purchase the new UV System. Trease said extra electrical costs and material costs are going to be creeping in as well. He said having $50,000 to chip into the cost would be beneficial to the City and urged the Council to allow him to pursue the project since no other projects were on the table.

Pursuing grant funding for the UV System replacement project would be approved.

Trease said equipment for the new UV System should be delivered to the City of Dewey by mid-October. He said they gave to have the REAP Grant application in by Oct. 10th, and that the City of Dewey should know if their grant application was approved or not by the end of the year.

For more on the purchase of the UV System and the old systems replacement, click here.