Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:40 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2019 1:42 PM

Garrett Giles

A two vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville just before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

A red Chevy Cavalier is believed to have hit the side of a white Cadillac after the driver of the Cadillac turned in front of the Chevy at the crossroads. Everyone appeared to be in good condition while the accident was being cleared. Police Sergeant Jim Warring confirmed that all received minor injuries. He said the subjects have been treated and released from the hospital.