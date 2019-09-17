Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:58 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2019 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The U.S. Marshal’s Office Most Wanted suspect for Monday is connected to the August 27th shooting death of Lakenvian Jernigan.

Keshawn Evitt is wanted in Osage County for accessory to murder. Detectives believe Evitt may have taken the weapon used in the homicide. Jernigan was found dead in a field along highway 123 and county road 2300. Three other suspects have been charged in the case.

Evitt is believed to be a part of the Blood Street Gang. He is from the Bartlesville area, but has family and friends in the Tulsa area. If you know where he may be, call the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 1-877-WANTED-2.

(Photo Courtesy of the News on 6)