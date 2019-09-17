Posted: Sep 17, 2019 1:28 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2019 1:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The August sales tax report for the City of Dewey is in, and it is safe to say there was a good return.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they received $75,083 in sales tax last month. He said that is a 13.21-percent increase over the same month from last year. Looking back at it, Trease said the reason they saw the increase was because a couple of businesses in Dewey caught up on back sale tax.

That being said, the tobacco tax and use tax collections also went up. The tobacco tax collected $638 while the use tax collected $9,568.