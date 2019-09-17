News
August Sales Tax Report Up for the City of Dewey
The August sales tax report for the City of Dewey is in, and it is safe to say there was a good return.
Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they received $75,083 in sales tax last month. He said that is a 13.21-percent increase over the same month from last year. Looking back at it, Trease said the reason they saw the increase was because a couple of businesses in Dewey caught up on back sale tax.
That being said, the tobacco tax and use tax collections also went up. The tobacco tax collected $638 while the use tax collected $9,568.
