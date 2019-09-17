Posted: Sep 17, 2019 1:56 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2019 2:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank in Bartlesville will host a free shred event for customers and community members to discard unwanted paper and sensitive documents in a secure, confidential manner. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Bartlesville Regional United Way.

The event will take place on Friday, September 20th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Arvest Bank Warehouse located at 4221 SE Adams Rd. Participants are asked to limit their items to five boxes per person.

Marketing Manager Annah Fischer said they are looking forward to providing this service to the community and supporting our local United Way in the process. She said they know how important it is to securely discard sensitive information, and that they hope people will take advantage of this opportunity.

For more information, please call Annah at (918) 337-3435.