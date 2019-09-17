Posted: Sep 17, 2019 2:05 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2019 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

A traffic accident in Osage County killed a six year old from Barnsdall and severely injured another small child last week. In light of these events, the community is gathering around to show support for the family. Family friend Becky Fleming explains what event they will be holding to assist the family.

Fleming said there will also be a poker run starting in the Bartlesville area and ending in Barnsdall. She added that musicians have donated their time to play at the event. They are still working out the details as to when each event will take place, but Fleming expects the event to start around noon and run into the evening.

This story will be updated as the event draws near on Saturday October 19th.