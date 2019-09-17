Posted: Sep 17, 2019 2:33 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2019 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after spitting on a police officer. The incident occurred after Jacob Canute was arrested after possessing a pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.

It is alleged that Canute spit in the face of a Bartlesville Police officer while he was being detained. Canute was also charged with obstructing an officer. His bond was set at $10,000 after causing a disruption while being arraigned over teleconference.