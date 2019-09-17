Posted: Sep 17, 2019 2:49 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2019 2:49 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County is among several Oklahoma counties trying to decipher legislation surrounding medical marijuana. Jason White, a citizen came forward with some ideas about how the county can maximize revenue as it pertains to medical marijuana. This engaged a discussion about what is known and unknown within the county at the board of county commissioners meeting on Monday.

Also, an agenda item was approved regarding a grow operation in district 1. Commissioner Burke LaRue signed the document. Chairman Doug Sonenberg clarified what the board was approving.

Sonenberg further explained that the county does not have any regulating codes, while the City of Nowata does. All dispensaries and grow operations renewal paperwork is being sent through the commissioners when before it was only approved at the state level when these businesses were established.