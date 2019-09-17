Posted: Sep 17, 2019 4:31 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2019 5:42 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council heard a presentation on the results of the municipal solid waste survey at Tuesday’s meeting. Dave Yanke, a solid waste consultant with New Gen Strategies & Solutions spoke to the council.

Yanke gave several recommendations to the council based on the results of the survey and a financial analysis. Based on his findings it is estimated that adding curbside recycling services once per week would raise rates by $4.33 per month per household. 73% of survey responders said they would be interested these services with an additional fee.

Yanke said the market for recyclable commodities is not in a good place and he would not recommend entering the market at the time. This is due to contamination issues that have complicated the foreign market. Yanke explains.

Also, the council rejected a bid for work on phase three of the Price Fields renovation project and accepted a tractor bid for the neighborhood services department.