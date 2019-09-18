Posted: Sep 18, 2019 12:23 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2019 1:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The recension of a pauper's affidavit was discussed at this week’s Washington County Commissioners' meeting in Bartlesville.

This has been a widely discussed topic since mid-August, and the Commissioners have expressed some concern on the growing problem in the County. Commissioner Mitch Antle threw the item on this week's agenda to explain their position when handling the situation moving forward.

Typically, the only reason government should have any obligation or issue with an indigent burial is when they are truly dealing with an indigent person, which is an unclaimed body. Shy of that situation, government bodies like the Washington County Commissioner have no business in the business.

That is unless the Washington County Sheriff's Office receives a call for an unattended death that generates a decedent who does not have a family member or person to claim the body, the Washington County Commissioners will get involved in the indigent burial process. The recension of the pauper's affidavit in Monday's meeting was approved unanimously.

Commissioner Antle said the local firm that the Commissioners had handling the indigent burials for them when the firm itself made administrative changes, forced the Commissioners into a perceived situation. He said his perception of the situation generated the pauper's affidavit that have been discussed, because it was suggested by the firm that they utilize this process. He said they did this ineffectively for three pauper's affidavits, only one of which the Commissioners paid for.

Sitting back and reviewing the matter, however, the Commissioners realized that this a family obligation. Statutorily, that statement is correct and protected by Title 21 Section 158, which delineates the obligation to the family. Discussions with Sheriff Scott Owen and former Sheriff Rick Silver (the Special Assistant to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles) have taken place and this is the conclusion that all parties have come to.