U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford Senator joined North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer on a bipartisan letter to the Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney this week.

The letter expressed strong opposition to the US Army Corps of Engineers’ proposed rulemaking for their use of reservoir projects for domestic, municipal, and industrial water supply. Senator Lankford said they have attempted to provide input to the Corps on its proposed implementation of federal law, but their concerns have not been adequately addressed.

States, tribes, and stakeholders filed comments expressing concern. The rule—first proposed in December 2016—conflicts with Congressional intent and state water authority. The OMB also received letters on this issue from the National Water Resources Association, the Western Governors Association, the Western States Water Council, the National Water Supply Alliance, and the Conference of Western Attorneys General.