Posted: Sep 18, 2019 1:08 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2019 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The intersection at 3980 Road and 1500 Road is open, and the Dewey City Council is looking to restrict truck traffic on 1500 Road, which is commonly known as 9th Street.

That will have to wait, however, as 1400 Road is set to close from the intersection of 3980 Road all the way to Highway 75 in Dewey. City Manager Kevin Trease said he has been in talks with District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle about the work in the area.

Heavier truck traffic may occur on 9th Street while improvements on 1400 Road are made. Once everything is back open, Trease said the Dewey City Council can pass an ordinance to prohibit the heavy truck traffic if they so desire.

The plans are not quite clear as to what the work on 1400 Road entails, but City Manager Trease said it looks like they are looking to add a turn lane on Hwy 75 near the Pump'n Pete's Gas Station. He told the Council that he would find out more on the plans for the roadway and present the plans to them.

A stop light at the crossing of Hwy 75 and 1400 Road is also desired by the Council. Mayor Tom Hays hopes for proactive action on that work because he is worried about fluctuations of traffic accidents.