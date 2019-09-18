Posted: Sep 18, 2019 1:41 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2019 1:46 PM

The upcoming Paws and Pancakes Breakfast put on by the Bartlesville Elks Lodge will benefit the Washington County SPCA.

The breakfast will feature adoptable animals and cars from the Oldies N Goodies Car Club. As for breakfast itself, you can expect pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice.

The Paws and Pancakes Breakfast will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21st from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bartlesville Elks Lodge located at 1060 Swan Drive. You can buy tickets for $6 in advance or $7 at the door.

Tickets are available at the Washington County SPCA located along Highway 123 as you head north towards Dewey from Bartlesville. For more information, call the WCSPCA at 918.336.1577.