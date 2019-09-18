Posted: Sep 18, 2019 2:12 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2019 2:12 PM

Two Bartlesville Residents were arrested after roughly 29 grams of methamphetamine was found isnde of a vehicle. Kenneth Shidler and Victoria Smittle were both detained Tuesday afternoon and appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Shidler was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and Smittle was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to an affidavit, the two were passengers in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding on Bison Road.

Smittle appeared to hide something under the seat when the officer approached. Shidler also had an active Washington County warrant. A police K9 alerted the vehicle. Shidler admitted there was methamphetamine in the vehicle.

A search of the car produced several smoking pipes, syringes, and baggies containing methamphetamine. Ultimately, two separate containers held 29 grams of methamphetamine. Smittle’s bond was set at $5,000 and Shidler’s was set at $100,000.