Garrett Giles

While she did not win the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year honors, Dewey High School science teacher Cassandra Stauder got a sweet surprise.

Blue Bell Ice Cream honored Stauder on Wednesday for her recognition as one of the 12 finalists for the OK Teacher of the Year. The company bought the entire high school ice cream sandwiches as a result.

During an assembly, Stauder addressed the high school students, saying challenges may come up in their school career, but that the teachers at Dewey High love them and work hard for them every day. She said that the students should use this time in high school to grow and determine the path they are going to take in their lives. The teachers, she said, will be with them every step of the way.