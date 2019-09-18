Posted: Sep 18, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2019 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Three individuals were arrested and charged Tuesday evening for conspiring to sell cocaine to an undercover officer in Bartlesville.

According to a court affidavit, Deante Williams, Hosea Jones and Emily Florence sold 28 grams of cocaine to the officer for $2,000 at a convenience store located at 1835 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville. After the transaction, police pulled their 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe over near the 3800 block of SE Washington Blvd.

Officers found nine grams of cocaine hidden under Jones' groin area. They also found nearly eight grams of marijuana in his front left pocket. As a result, Jones has also been charged with cocaine possession, possession of marijuana and delivery of cocaine. His bond was set at $100,000

When placed under arrest, Williams was asked if he had anything illegal on his person. Williams said no, but when they arrived at the Washington County Detention Center, Williams was searched and officers found .7 grams of white powder in a small, clear baggie under his groin area. Williams has also been charged with cocaine possession and smuggling contraband into jail. His bond was set at $50,000.

Florence is also being charged with maintaining a vehicle where drugs are sold. Her bond was set at $75,000

All three individuals are due back in court on Thursday at 1:15 in the afternoon.