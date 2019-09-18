Posted: Sep 18, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2019 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

As part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project on US-75 at Cotton Creek in Washington County, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says north and southbound US-75 will narrow to one lane in each direction starting Thursday morning until further notice.

ODOT says drivers should be alert to traffic shifts in this corridor during this time.

The Cotton Creek bridge is located two miles north of the State Highway 10 junction near Copan, which is nearly 5 miles south of the Oklahoma-Kansas border. The $4 million project will replace the bridge decks and make repairs to areas of the substructure. Weather permitting, the overall project is expected to complete in summer 2020.