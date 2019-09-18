Posted: Sep 18, 2019 3:07 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2019 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman has been arrested and charged for aggravated assault and battery and felony threats to kill.

An officer was dispatched to the Jane Phillips Medical Center early Wednesday morning. The victim wanted to speak to an officer because he had allegedly been stabbed by Christine Davis. The victim stated that he, along with Davis were drunk. They then got into an argument over a joke that was said. As a result of the argument, Davis stabbed the victim in the right forearm.

The officer noticed a laceration on the victim's right forearm and it took five stitches to close the wound. The victim further stated that Davis threatened to kill him. The victim believed he was stabbed with a black and blue push button buck knife.

Bond for Davis was set at $5,000 on the condition that she has no contact with the victim. Davis is due back in court on Friday, October 11th at 9 a.m.