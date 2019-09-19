Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:24 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2019 11:25 AM

Garrett Giles

At the beginning of the month, a citizen at Dewey's City Council expressed some concern about cars driving too fast in her neighborhood.

The area where the alleged speeding has occurred is in the north and south 100 Blocks of Wyandotte Avenue in Dewey. There was also some concern of cars driving too fast on East 1st Street as people are heading west towards Highway 75 or Osage Avenue, which runs through the heart of the City.

It was requested that one or two “Children At Play” signs be installed in the area just south of Hick's Park. The Dewey City Council said they have ordered signs since no signs were in stock. City Manager Kevin Trease said there is no time table as to when those signs will be delivered and installed.