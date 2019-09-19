Posted: Sep 19, 2019 2:08 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2019 4:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Someone has stolen a Zero Turn mower from the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Fairgrounds Manager Jason Mantooth said they discovered that the mower was out of the barn and nowhere to be found as of 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon. He said they called the Washington County Sheriff's Office promptly to let them know that the $7,000 piece of equipment had been stolen.

Somehow someone was able to unlock the barn that locks from the inside. Mantooth said that someone - potentially the same person - almost broke into the barn on Wednesday night and walked away with a trailer. He said the stolen Zero Turn hurts, however, because they run on a tight budget after making plenty of improvements to the Fairgrounds already. It might be a rough start next spring if they have to find money to replace the Zero Turn.

Mantooth said he will more than likely spend $500 to $600 to pay for a security system and outdoor cameras at the barn. If you have any information on the stolen zero turn mower, you are asked to call the Investigations Division at the Sheriff's Office. They can be reached at 918.332.4000.