Posted: Sep 19, 2019 2:27 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2019 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Ramona Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help in finding a stolen 2019 Polaris ATV.

The RPD said the vehicle was stolen from the Jarrett Farm area located along U.S. Highway 75 just south of Ramona around 3:30 Wednesday morning. Two subjects are said to have pushed the ATV out of the homeowner’s garage. They are also believed to have driven off with the vehicle or may have loaded it onto a trailer.

If you have any information on the stolen property or the suspects involved, you are asked to call 918.536.1242. You can find more photos below.