Posted: Sep 19, 2019 2:28 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2019 2:44 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after officers found a massive amount of marijuana in his possession. Jeramy Burruss appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing two separate counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Officers located Burruss at the intersection of Fifth and Rogers Avenue in Bartlesville and noted an active $25,000 warrant stemming from a 2017 felony charge. Burruss was placed in custody. Officers discovered 292 grams or roughly 10 ounces of marijuana in his backpack.

After he was placed in the back of the patrol car a small bundle of heroin fell out of his pocket as well. Bond was set at $1,500 in this matter on top of the previous $25,000 warrant.