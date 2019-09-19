Posted: Sep 19, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2019 2:40 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused in the July murder of Daniel Speck is due in Washington County court Friday. Dalton Taylor is facing charges of murder in the first degree stemming from the 8th Street alleyway shooting roughly two months ago.

It is alleged that Taylor used a shotgun to shoot Speck and then drove off in a white pickup truck. The truck was later discovered at a residence on Sooner Park Drive where Kolton Edwards was killed in May. Shawn Lynch is currently facing murder charges in that case.

Taylor is set to appear on the felony status docket in front of District Judge Linda Thomas at 9 a.m. Taylor is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. Steven Morris, Bryan Daniel and Felicity Covington are all facing accessory charges related to this case.

Taylor has his two previous status dates passed. After previously being represented by a court-appointed attorney, Taylor has since secured the legal services of Tulsa attorney Wesley Johnson.