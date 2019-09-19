Posted: Sep 19, 2019 2:47 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2019 3:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Free Fair took place last week in Pawhuska. Event organizer, Macy Strom, said attendance was down in 2019, but everyone who showed up had a great time.

Thursday and Friday was class day at the fair where many local schools stopped by to enjoy the fair. Strom said this was a major hit for everyone.

Strom said she is already looking to make things bigger and better for next year.

Strom would like to thank the Osage County Commissioners for making the event possible.