Posted: Sep 19, 2019 5:02 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2019 5:02 PM

Max Gross

A man wanted by United States Marshals in connection with an Osage County murder has been arrested. Keshawn Evitt was taken into custody by Marshals and Okmulgee police on Thursday.

Evitt is facing accessory to murder charges in Osage County for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 19-year-old Lakenvian Jernigan. Detectives believe Evitt may have taken the weapon used in the homicide. The incident took place on August 29. Jernigan was found along Highway 123 and County Road 2300.

18-year-old Anthony Pruitt is being charged with first degree murder. Also, Augustus Pruitt is facing accessory charges. A juvenile was arrested on related charges as well.