Posted: Sep 19, 2019 8:35 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2019 8:35 PM

Garrett Giles

It took nearly three hours to clean up a traffic accident on southbound U.S. Highway 75 just outside of Ramona on Thursday evening.

In that accident by County Road 3600, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle was sideswiped at the rear on the driver’s side (pictured courtesy of Shep Fuller). Another vehicle was said to have flipped on it’s back and into a ditch near the rural water tower in the area.

The OHP has not reported on any further details from the accident. No injuries have been listed at this time. We will have more information when it becomes available.