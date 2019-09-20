Posted: Sep 20, 2019 9:24 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2019 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

A white male and female are said to have stolen a Forest River Gray Wolf camper trailer Thursday in Washington County.

At approximately 3:30 in the afternoon, a 90’s model Chevy extended cab pickup was seen driving into a residence in the 370000 Block of N 4000 Road located southeast of Ramona. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects hooked up their truck to the trailer and drove off to the north on N 400 Road.

Further details say the Chevy is red over gray in color. The trailer that was stolen is 23 feet long. It also has a bumper pull style hitch and a tandem axle that is white and gray in color.

If you have any information, the WCSO asks that you call them at 918.332.4000. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918.336.2583.