Posted: Sep 20, 2019 9:46 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2019 9:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Band will be on hand to let the commissioners know how things have been going across the county. One of the highlights from the last months includes the Osage County Free Fair, which took place last week.

The commissioners will also here from JL & Associates on Monday. The firm is looking to make repairs to the Fairfax Furniture Building and the roof of the Treasure’s Building.

Any businesses needing OMMA certificates of compliance signed on Monday can show up and the commissioners will sign those certificates. Any businesses selling medical marijuana must get these certificates signed to keep their business legal and up to date.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.