A contract between the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the Washington County District Court will be weighed by the County’s Commissioners soon.

In the Commissioners’ next meeting, they will consider a resolution regarding donations to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center. Later, WCEOC Director Kary Cox will present on an emergency management grant program application for the 2020 Fiscal Year.

A supplemental agreement for potable waterline relocation in District 3 will be considered as well. This is to help facilitate the Green Lake Bridge Project and it is not to exceed $31,859.

Lastly, a bid for a real estate appraisal for the Washington County Assessor’s statutory visual inspection program will take place. The Commissioners will follow that up with phone interviews with Guy Engineering, Garver LLC and EST Inc. These interviews regard County bridge inspection contracts.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located on 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville. Their meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23rd.