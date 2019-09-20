Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:35 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2019 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell will make his way to the Dinner on the Prairie event in Washington County soon.

The dinner is being put on by the Washington County GOP on Monday, Sept. 23 rd. The activities will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Timber Oaks venue in Bartlesville. This is just west of Bartlesville as you head west towards Pawhuska on Highway 60.

Adult tickets cost $50 and student tickets cost $25. For tickets and details, you can send an email to info@washingtoncountyokgop.com