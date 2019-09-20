Posted: Sep 20, 2019 11:16 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2019 11:16 AM

Last weekend, the 2nd Annual Bellanca Fly-In took place at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport.

Friends and family had the opportunity to talk to the pilots and see planes that flew in from across the United States, according to event coordinator Steve Dunbar.

All states except for Alaska and Hawaii flew to Bartlesville last weekend. The Oklahoma Pilots Association also had approximately 20 planes fly into the airport last Saturday around 11:00 a.m.

And while people were able to enjoy the aircrafts at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport, the Lion’s Club of Bartlesville was selling hot dogs and hamburgers for everyone to enjoy. Lion’s Club Member Dollie Wooddell said all funds raised with the food sale went towards the club’s mission.

The Lion's Club spends the money they collect in the community. They buy eyeglasses, health care necessities, and other issues that may arise. This is all to benefit the needy in the community.

In total, $636 were raised for the Lion’s Club at the 2nd Annual Bellance Fly-In.