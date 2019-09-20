Posted: Sep 20, 2019 4:53 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2019 4:56 PM

Garrett Giles

According to the Bartlesville Police Department’s Public Information Officer Jim Warring, someone is spoofing their number.

The scammers are using their 918.338.4001 number and calling people to tell them that their social security number has been stolen. Warring said he did not have many details other than that to give. If you get a call from 918.338.4001 and they claim to be the Bartlesville Police Department telling you your social security number has been stolen, hang up.

Several calls about the scam have come to the Bartlesville Police Department’s attention. We will have more details if and when they become available.