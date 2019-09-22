Posted: Sep 22, 2019 7:53 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2019 7:55 AM

Tom Davis

A stolen trailer has been reunited with its rightful owner and arrests have been made.

At approximately 3:30 pm on Thursday, September 19,a white male and white female stole a Forest River Gray Wolf camper trailer.

They uses a 90's model Chevy extended cab pickup to drive into a residence in the 370000 block of N 4000 Rd (southeast of Ramona), to hook up to the 23-foot trailer and drive off north on N 4000 Rd.

We are awaiting the names of those charged in the incident.