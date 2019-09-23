Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:44 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2019 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Two donations for the Washington County Emergency Operations Center were accepted on Monday morning.

EOC Director Kary Cox said ConocoPhillips has donated $25,000 for swift water rescue equipment. Another donation from the Parsons Foundation in the amount of $45,325 was also accepted. This is for firefighting equipment and for a fire truck.

An Emergency Management Grant Program Application for the 2020 Fiscal Year was approved. Cox said this is their annual application for operational funds the EOC gets through the State from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He said a minor change includes the reduction in exercise requirements from 4 to 3.

Another change is a training requirement for paid staff at the Emergency Operation Center. Because of an audit the EOC participated in, they had advanced notice of the training and they have completed it with the paid staff.

The application was signed off by the Washington County Commissioners and the Clerk.