Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:31 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2019 11:37 AM

Garrett Giles

Phone interviews for bridge inspection responsibilities in Washington County took place on Monday.

Three of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s prequalified engineering firms had the opportunity to plea their case with the Commissioners. Those firms were Guy Engineering, Garver, LLC and EST, Inc.

Faced with a tough decision, the Washington County Commissioners would choose Guy Engineering. The engineering firm now assumes the County’s bridge inspections responsibilities to make sure they are complaint with national bridge inspection standards.

The contract approved with Guy Engineering starts on April 1st of 2020 and runs through March 31st of 2022.