Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:12 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2019 12:17 PM

Garrett Giles

“Law Enforcement Exploring Post: First Nighter” is a monthly event put on by the Bartlesville Police Department and the local LFL Exploring Program through the Cherokee Area Council Scouting Office.

The first meeting was held on Friday, Sept. 13th at the Bartlesville Police Department. BSA Exploring Coordinator Joan Glock said two more meetings for students ages 14 to 20 for the Law-Enforcement Exploring Post have been set to take place at the BPD.

Glock said the meetings will involve hands-on police skills training to help prepare students to support the police reserves in their various community activities, and ultimately help prepare students for potential careers in Law Enforcement.

Glock said the meetings will be held at the Bartlesville Police Department located at 615 S. Johnstone Ave. just west of the downtown library, on Tuesday, September 24th 7:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m., or 8:30 pm, and Tuesday, October 8th at the same time.

Those who wish to join should bring a parent or guardian as well. If you have any questions, you can text Glock at 918.213.5952 or email Corporal Graham. His email is jdgraham@cityofbartlesville.org. You are asked to add “EXPLORING POST” in the subject line of the email.

You do not have to pay on your first visit, but if your child has an interest in the program and wants to come to the monthly function, there will be a registration process that will be required and a $33 yearly fee.