Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:54 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2019 12:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Whatever you think a homeless shelter is – you might be surprised if you visited one first-hand.

The Lighthouse Outreach Center located at 1411 W. Henley Blvd in Bartlesville is inviting you to their “I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour” event to experience what their homeless shelter is like. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3rd from noon to 1:00 p.m.

During that time, you will have the opportunity to sit down, each lunch with the residents at the Lighthouse Outreach Center and take a quick tour of the facility. No fundraising or speeches will be given.

To RSVP for the event, call 918.336.9029. You can also send an email to linda.radaker@gmail.com.