Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska on Monday morning and were presented with a number of items.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland was at the meeting. Bland informed the commissioners that in addition to the Visit The Osage website, she has also began a podcast that Bland hopes will better spread the word about the area. Bland also hopes to bring some type of fashion show to the area.

Terry Loftis of JL & Associates gave an overview on what kind of work his crew will be doing to demolish the Fairfax Furniture Building. He informed the commissioners that there was very little water in the basement of the building and said it would be best to proceed by pouring gravel over the bare surface once the rubble is removed from the area.

The commissioners also approved a contract with JL & Associates to do repair work on the roof of the treasurer's building.

District one commissioner Randall Jones alerted the board that the elevator in the courthouse had went out on Friday. It is working again now, but repairs are needed and that will cost upwards of $11,000.

There were three businesses present to get an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate of Compliance signed. This is something they must get signed to keep their business legal.

The commissioners also signed off on allowing the sheriff's office to purchase some much-needed camera software for the jail. They are seeing this priced from a company in Oklahoma at around $25,000.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.