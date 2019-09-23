News
Washington County
Posted: Sep 23, 2019 2:39 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2019 2:39 PM
Convicted Sex Offender Charged with Domestic Abuse
Max Gross
A Bartlesville man was arrested on charges of domestic abuse and possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Friday. It is alleged that 34-year-old Travis Bartee grabbed a woman by the neck and pushed her into a wall. Bartee was also in possession of methamphetamine according to court documents.
The alleged incident occurred between Bartee and a woman he had previously been in a relationship with. Bartee has pending case from May 2019 where he allegedly threatened to kill the same victim. Bartee has several other previous run-ins with law enforcement. He was convicted of indecent exposure in 2008 and is a registered sex offender.
Bartee’s bond was set at $7,500.
« Back to News