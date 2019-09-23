Posted: Sep 23, 2019 2:47 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2019 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland was at Monday morning's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and she had a lot of positive things to say. Bland started by talking about a podcast she has started to promote Osage County.

Skiatook's Pioneer Days and Pawhuska's Ride the Osage took place over the weekend. Despite the rain, Bland said both events were well-attended and everyone had a good time.

Bland went on to say that she hopes to plan a fashion show of some sort in the spring for the city of Pawhuska. Bland added that Pawhuska was featured in Destinations Magazine.