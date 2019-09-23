Posted: Sep 23, 2019 2:52 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2019 2:53 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for the third time in 2019 on Sunday. Jesus Mendoza stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing misdemeanor charges of threats to kill and public intoxication.

According to court documents, Mendoza threatened to kill a female victim and her family. He also threatened to kill his father in several verbal threats that included racial slurs. The 19-year-old defendant was also believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Mendoza was arrested in April after assaulting a police officer. His bond was set at $500.