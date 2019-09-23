Posted: Sep 23, 2019 3:48 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2019 3:48 PM

Ty Loftis

More and more security cameras are beginning to fail at the Osage County Jail. That is why Jail Lieutenant Gil DuPont was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting asking for funding to address those needs.

To make these repairs, the company is charging them a state contract bid price of $24,862.67. DuPont informed the commissioners it would be well worth the money though.

The commissioners agreed to fund the department with the needed money to get new cameras at the jail.