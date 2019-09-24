Posted: Sep 24, 2019 9:38 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2019 12:47 PM

The Bartlesville Development Authority will hold their end of the month meeting on Wednesday.

After reviewing the last month’s meeting minutes and financial statements, the BDA will enter into executive session for the purpose of conferring on matters pertaining to economic development. This includes the possible transfer of property, financing or the creation of a proposal to entice a business to locate within their jurisdiction.

When they come out of the executive session, the Bartlesville Development Authority will discuss and possibly take action on a recommendation to the Bartlesville City Council to allocate $205,830 from the Economic Development Fund to Foraker Company. This is for redevelopment of the former K-Mart facility located at the intersection of Frank Phillips Blvd and Highway 75.

The meeting will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25th at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot located at 201 SW Keeler Ave.