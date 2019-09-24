Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:07 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2019 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Naming rights and donor agreements will be discussed in the next Tower Green Design Committee meeting. Committee member Annah Fischer will lead that discussion.

Design of donor recognition elements for placement at the Tower Center at Unity Square project will follow. That will be presented by Scott Ambler of Ambler Architects.

Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen will give an update on design elements that have been added to the construction of the Tower Center project later in the meeting. The committee may visit the construction site as well to discuss and possibly take action on selecting concrete colors for the project.

The Tower Green Design Committee will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 25th in the 1st Floor Conference Room of Bartlesville City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The meeting will begin at noon.