Posted: Sep 24, 2019 11:06 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2019 11:06 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will meet at City Hall Wednesday afternoon for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Mike Jackson will give a report dealing with the residential feasibility studies for the possibility of adding residential housing in downtown buildings.

There are three business items on the agenda, including the possibility of filling a position on the BRTA Board of Trustees.

The board will also look to accept the 2019 financial report from the month of August.

The meeting begins at 3:30 for those interested in attending.