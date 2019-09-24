Posted: Sep 24, 2019 1:16 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2019 1:24 PM

Garrett Giles

It's homecoming week for four area schools and you can listen to interviews with homecoming royalty from each school on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and KRIG 104.9.

At Nowata High School, it's Crazy Weather Day. Homecoming interviews begin on KRIG 104.9 at 5:15 p.m. with sophomore attendant MacKenzie Barnes and sophomore escort Jacob Lanzisera compliments of Totel CSI and Sonic.

Its BBQ Dad vs Soccer Mom Day at Oologah High School. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 at 5:45 tonight with attendant Karly Wadsworth and escorts Konner Davis and James Kepler compliments of Totah Communications and Totel CSI.

In Bartlesville, it's Space Day at Wesleyan Christian High School. Homecoming royalty interviews with air at 5:26 p.m. on KWON with sophomore attendant Bethany Le and sophomore escort Daniel Marquez compliments of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

At Caney Kansas High School, it's Twister Day or Wacky Day. Homecoming interviews continue on KRIG at 5:45 p.m. with senior attendant Bailey Price and senior escort Jalen Bush compliments of Totah Communications and Totel CSI.