Posted: Sep 24, 2019 2:02 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2019 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A contract between the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Washington County District Court was considered on Monday.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said he had a brief discussion with District Judge Linda Thomas. In those discussion, it was said that mental health is advising that the contracts not come before the Board of County Commissioners, but SAI is saying otherwise.

Judge Thomas has signed the contract and has returned it to the Department of Mental Health. Action that Commissioner Antle suggested was that they sign their signatory page to meet the threshold for SAI and call it good.

The Commissioners said it has nothing to do with them as they have no operational authority over the matter. With District Judge Thomas feeling comfortable with sending them the contract, the Commissioners were comfortable with taking action on it.

The contract with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Washington County District Court was approved by the Commissioners.