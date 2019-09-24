Posted: Sep 24, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2019 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles and Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey announced on Tuesday that another lofty donation has been given to the City for the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

Phillips 66 will donate $100,000 to help fund the addition of native landscaping at the Tower Center at Unity Square. Bailey said the $100,000 donation will provide trees, bushes and native grasses at the Tower Center at Unity Square. He said thanks to the generous gift from Phillips 66, the voter approved funds for this project can be stretched further for Bartlesville’s signature project.

Voters approved $1.75 million for the downtown community green space project in the General Obligation Bond Election held in March 2018. The space will be located between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center, at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, and will be maintained and operated by both organizations.

In addition to the public funding and the Phillips 66 donation, other funds for the project have been received from the Lyon Foundation ($250,000), ConocoPhillips ($100,000), the Parsons Foundation ($60,000), and Arvest Bank ($10,000). In total, $520,000 in donations has been received. Construction on the green space is underway and is expected to be substantially complete in early 2020.

Pictured is Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell addressing a crowd during the Tower Center at Unity Square groundbreaking ceremony in March 2019.