Posted: Sep 24, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2019 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man has been sentenced to 20 years on two counts of possession of child pornography. Jeremy Bush was sentenced in Washington County Court last week after being charged in March 2019. Bush entered a guilty plea on the charges.

Bush will serve 13 years in the Department of Corrections and will serve the next seven years as a suspended sentence. Count two’s identical 20-year sentence will run concurrently. Bush will eligible for parole after serving 85% of the 13 years in jail.

The victim found a spy camera in her bedroom. Where Bush works, officers found two USB external storage devices, another spy camera and several small baggies that are commonly used for the packaging of narcotics.

Officers have found more than 126,000 pornographic images and approximately 674 pornographic videos. The videos have a time stamp indicating that the videos go as far back as August of 2016.